Warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham Warns if Hezbollah Intervenes in Israel-Palestine Conflict, U.S. Must Respond Against Iran

In a recent statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made a compelling case for holding Iran accountable for any escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict involving Hezbollah, an armed party backed by Iran.

The Senator’s comments come at a time when tensions in the Middle East are reaching a boiling point, with Hezbollah firing rockets into Israeli-contested areas in solidarity with Palestinians.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Hezbollah, an armed party backed by Iran, launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms area. They claimed this was “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people, following a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian terrorists on Israeli towns.

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine warned that the attack in Shebas was a “message” to the Israelis and the US to stop this “foolishness” or the whole region will be involved in the war.

“The responsibility obliges all the sons of our nation not to be neutral and we are not neutral,” Safieddine said at an event in Beirut’s southern suburbs according to Naharnet.

“The resistance sent a message this morning in Kfarshouba to say that it is our right to target the enemy that is still occupying our land and the Israelis must read this message well,” he added.

The Senator went on to add, “Iran should pay dearly for any escalation directed at Israel involving Hezbollah.”

“There is a message to the Americans and Israelis that what happened in Gaza means that your protracted foolishness and underestimation have led you to the Al-Aqsa Flood (Operation), and if you go further today you will witness the flood of the entire nation, not only al-Aqsa,” Safieddine threatened.

He also warned that “the scene of the storming of settlements around Gaza coupled with rocket shelling will one day be repeated dozens-fold stronger, from Lebanon and from all the areas that are adjacent to occupied Palestine.”

Spokesman for the Islamist group Hezbollah, Ibrahim Al Moussawi wrote, “The time of defeats has passed, and the time of victories has come. This equation is the one that will prevail at the level of every axis of resistance, from Palestine to Yemen. What comes after October 7, 2023 is not the same as before. This is a strategic historical juncture. Israel will not continue as it was, and neither will the resistance and its axis. Days of glory, glory and victory.”

“Everyone is right to suggest that Hamas’ barbaric attack against Israel was aided by Iran,” said Graham. “Everyone is right when they say that Iran is the chief supporter of Hezbollah – a Shiite terrorist organization with tens of thousands of rockets pointed at Israel from Lebanon.”

Iran’s involvement in the Middle East has long been a subject of concern for U.S. policymakers. The Islamic Republic has been accused of supporting various terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which have been involved in conflicts with Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted during an interview with NBC News that Iran has consistently used its funds to support terrorism and groups like Hamas.

Senator Graham also touched upon the economic aspects of a potential conflict, stating, “An attack by Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies, would be devastating to Israeli defense systems. If such an attack occurs, Israel and the United States should go after the Iranian oil refineries and oil infrastructure—which is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy.”

Iran’s economy is heavily reliant on its oil exports. Targeting this sector could cripple the Iranian economy and potentially force the regime to reconsider its actions.

The Senator concluded his statement by saying, “It is long past time for the Iranian terrorist state to pay a price for all the upheaval and destruction being sown throughout the region and world.”

“As far as I’m concerned, Israel should do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, to destroy this threat,” Graham wrote in another post.

“I just spoke with Michael Herzog, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, and assured him that I along with many other Republicans and Democrats will make sure Israel has what it needs to destroy Hamas.”

“It is in America’s interest for Israel, one of our best allies in the world, to survive and flourish against efforts to destroy them by radical Islamic terrorists. Israel provides valuable intelligence to the United States and it is a reliable economic partner. There should be no time limit or conditions set on Israel’s response to Hamas’ invasion,” he wrote.

In his interview with FOX News, Graham said, “If Hezbollah attacks Israel, I would make Iran pay a heavy price.”

He continued, ” if this war escalates with Hezbollah, we are all going to come after you.”