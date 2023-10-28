War Criminal Dead: Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Operative Asem Abu Rakaba the Terror Leader Responsible for Paragliders Flying into an Israeli Concert to Murder Nearly 300 Youths

On Saturday morning, three weeks after the Hamas massacre of Jews inside Israel, Asem Abu Rakaba, the terror leader esponsible for planning the October 7 massacre and commander of Hamas’s paraglider units that attacked the music festival in southern Israel, was eliminated.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists flew paragliders into the Nova dance party and slaughtered nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers at the party around 6:30 AM.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages both young men and young women. Their whereabouts are now unknown. It’s been three weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel will keep electricity and water from Gaza until all the prisoners – over 220 – are returned to Israel by the barbarians.

One photo released after the Hamas mass murder attack shows one of the Hamas Islamists with an AK47 as he entered the party area to slaughter Jews.

Hamas killers came with sniper rifles, drones, paragliders and rocket launchers to kill the innocent youths at the party.

It was an organized and planned attack – A war crime that shocked the civilized world.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

New video shows partygoers celebrating and then running for their lives. The video ends as they are hiding in ditch and being escorted by police.

Asem was killed during the latest Israeli attacks on northern Gaza.