“The Wall Thing?” – Joe Biden Spooked After Reporter Calls Out His Lies on Border Wall Funding (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the disastrous September jobs report.

The Biden Regime is once again using voodoo math to make it appear the September jobs report was a total blowout and ‘better than expected.’

“The U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected 170,000 jobs. To be sure, wages rose less than expected last month.” CNBC reported.

A real deep dive into the numbers reveals a different story. The jobs added are mostly seasonal (teachers) and part-time work.

According to Zero Hedge’s analysis of the September jobs report, 885,000 full-Time jobs were lost, 1 Million+ part-time jobs were added, and record number of people have multiple jobs.

Biden took a few questions after his remarks.

He got spooked after a reporter called him out on his lies about the border wall funding.

Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

This is after he promised not to build one inch of border wall.

On Thursday, Joe Biden blamed Congress for the border wall construction.

“The border wall money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate – to redirect the money – they didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the mean time there is nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that!” Biden said.

WATCH:

President Biden defends moving to build border barriers in a portion of the Rio Grande Valley, saying funding was already appropriated and he “can't stop that” despite asking Congress to redirect the money. Asked if he thinks the border wall works, Biden says “No.” pic.twitter.com/U9dRRl4Lbk — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

White House reporters on Thursday weren’t buying Biden’s lies. ABC’s Karen Travers asked KJP on Thursday: “You’ve said many times that [Biden] many times has asked congress to cancel or shift funds toward more effective uses at the border. How has he specifically done that?…When did that happen?”

KJP refused to answer so Karen Travers asked, “It’s appropriated funding from 2019, does that have an expiration date?”

Again, KJP refused to answer because it’s all lies.

A reporter on Friday called Biden out on his lies and he froze.

“Can you be specific about what you did to try and re-appropriate those border funds especially when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress?” a reporter said to Biden.

“You mean the wall thing?” Biden asked as he mumbled more lies about the appropriated funds.

WATCH: