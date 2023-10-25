Vile Leftist Who Tore Down Posters of Jewish Hostages of Hamas and Called Jews ‘Dogs’ and “F**k You!” Is a Clinical Social Worker

Video was released last week of a genuinely hateful woman and her friend tearing down posters of missing children and adults taken hostage by the Hamas terror group.

She tore down the posters and told the Jews filming her, “F**k you!”

A social worker destroys posters of Israeli hostages. The video was recorded in a Jewish neighborhood in New York City pic.twitter.com/CwcOmQXR20 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 25, 2023

It was painful to watch.

This is one of the more painful videos to watch given how much pride she takes in this horrible act. — Brad (@Talleyrand21st) October 25, 2023



It was later discovered that the vile woman who obviously has no compassion for innocent people’s suffering is a clinical social worker!

Wow!

Here name is Sarah Daoud

She looks like a real sweetheart!

Sarah is a scholar and social worker.

Via Canary Mission.

UPDATE: the woman in orange has been identified as Sarah Daoud. Per an article in the @TheAdvocateMag – Sarah is “working to better their communities”. We can’t imagine calling a Jewish person a “dog” nor tearing down posters of missing Jewish babies “betters communities”! https://t.co/lybIFmHy52 pic.twitter.com/Qh3E9tPjL7 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2023

Sarah is a lesbian daughter of Muslims.