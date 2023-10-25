Vile Leftist Who Tore Down Posters of Jewish Hostages of Hamas and Called Jews ‘Dogs’ and “F**k You!” Is a Clinical Social Worker

by
Clinical Social Worker and Jew-hater Sarah Daoud

Video was released last week of a genuinely hateful woman and her friend tearing down posters of missing children and adults taken hostage by the Hamas terror group.

She tore down the posters and told the Jews filming her, “F**k you!”

It was painful to watch.


It was later discovered that the vile woman who obviously has no compassion for innocent people’s suffering is a clinical social worker!
Wow!

Here name is Sarah Daoud

She looks like a real sweetheart!

Sarah is a scholar and social worker.

Via Canary Mission.

Sarah is a lesbian daughter of Muslims.

