Vigilant Fox: Sen. Rand Paul Targets Fauci On Primetime TV, Says He Belongs in Jail ‘Without Question’

On Hannity Thursday evening, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) made a series of allegations against Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding his handling of information related to the origins of the COVID-19 virus. According to Paul, he believes that Dr. Fauci knew early in January 2020 that COVID-19 likely originated from gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded through US tax dollars via the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the EcoHealth Alliance.

Paul contended that Dr. Fauci publicly dismissed these claims as conspiracy theories but privately expressed concerns about the virus being manipulated and gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Furthermore, Senator Paul claimed that Dr. Fauci provided contradictory statements to Congress, denying any involvement in funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan while privately acknowledging the possibility. “This is perhaps the biggest cover-up we’ve ever had in the history of our country, and a million Americans died, and we deserve to know what happened,” Paul added.

Senator Paul argued that Dr. Fauci’s actions constitute perjury, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and he suggested that there is a double standard when it comes to holding individuals accountable based on their political affiliations. “If you work for the Trump administration, they put you in jail. If you worked in the Biden administration, they tend to look the other way,” he said.

“Without question,” Senator Paul responded. “I think the book will go a long way to convincing the rest of America that this man was a traitor to his country.”

