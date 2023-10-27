VIDEO: Charlottesville Black History Museum Secretly Melts Historic Robert E. Lee Statue in Horrific Act of Cultural Erasure – Plans to Turn the Melted Mush into New Piece of “Public Art”

The Charlottesville Black History Museum has decided the best way to handle America’s history is to destroy it.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the museum secretly made the choice to melt the historic Robert E. Lee statue, which was the subject of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally six years ago.

As the Post notes, groups with ties to and dedicated to defending the Confederacy had sued to stop the monument from being taken down. Most recently, they sought to stop Charlottesville from handing Lee over to the Black history museum, which proposed a plan to repurpose the metal.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit recommended that the monument should remain intact or be turned into Civil War-style cannons. Alas, the museum prevailed and went forth with their plan to erase American history Saturday in a small Southern foundry outside Virginia.

The Post made the decision not to name the location because they feared violent retaliation.

The paper was able to capture exclusive video of the destruction of the statue. It was cut up into fragments and then placed into a 2,250 degree furnace.

WATCH:

The statue’s defenders more recently sought to block the city from handing over Lee to the Charlottesville’s Black history museum, which had proposed a plan to repurpose the metal. In a lawsuit, those plaintiffs suggested the monument should remain intact or be turned into Civil… pic.twitter.com/D80282TZYv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 26, 2023

Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue has met its end, in a 2,250-degree furnace. The divisive Confederate monument, the focus of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, was secretly melted down and will become a new piece of public art. More on the process:… pic.twitter.com/XatZUfvku3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 26, 2023

Participants gloated as they watched the statue melt.

“Well, they can’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again,” said Andrea Douglas, the museum’s executive director. “There will be no tape for that.” “No cannons,” added Jalane Schmidt, a University of Virginia religious studies professor standing beside her.

The Charlottesville Black History Museum now plans to convert the melted mush into a new piece of “public art.” One would not be surprised if turns out to be woke garbage.

The historical statue of General Robert E. Lee was melted down in a furnace by the Black History Museum in Charlottesville The melted mush will be used as a new piece of public art.pic.twitter.com/hcnmrvRJPx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

One can also be sure this action will do absolutely nothing to heal racial tensions or improve the lives of the black population.