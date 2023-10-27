VIDEO: Charlottesville Black History Museum Secretly Melts Historic Robert E. Lee Statue in Horrific Act of Cultural Erasure – Plans to Turn the Melted Mush into New Piece of “Public Art”

by

The Charlottesville Black History Museum has decided the best way to handle America’s history is to destroy it.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the museum secretly made the choice to melt the historic Robert E. Lee statue, which was the subject of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally six years ago.

As the Post notes, groups with ties to and dedicated to defending the Confederacy had sued to stop the monument from being taken down. Most recently, they sought to stop Charlottesville from handing Lee over to the Black history museum, which proposed a plan to repurpose the metal.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit recommended that the monument should remain intact or be turned into Civil War-style cannons. Alas, the museum prevailed and went forth with their plan to erase American history Saturday in a small Southern foundry outside Virginia.

The Post made the decision not to name the location because they feared violent retaliation.

The paper was able to capture exclusive video of the destruction of the statue. It was cut up into fragments and then placed into a 2,250 degree furnace.

WATCH:

Participants gloated as they watched the statue melt.

“Well, they can’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again,” said Andrea Douglas, the museum’s executive director. “There will be no tape for that.”

“No cannons,” added Jalane Schmidt, a University of Virginia religious studies professor standing beside her.

The Charlottesville Black History Museum now plans to convert the melted mush into a new piece of “public art.” One would not be surprised if turns out to be woke garbage.

One can also be sure this action will do absolutely nothing to heal racial tensions or improve the lives of the black population.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.