VICTORY! Vocal McCarthy Supporter Rep. Mike Rogers Folds – Announces Support for Jim Jordan After Enormous Grassroots Pressure

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) announced on Monday on Twitter X that he will support Jim Jordan as House Speaker.

This comes after several reports that Rogers was plotting an inner-party coup against grassroots favorite Jim Jordan.

The pressure this weekend from American patriots must have been HUGE! Well done, grassroots army!

Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America. (3/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

Jim Jordan thanked Rogers this morning.

Thank you, Chairman Rogers. Your leadership is just what our Conference needs right now. We must all keep coming together and get back to work. https://t.co/vAgSY1yGi3 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 16, 2023

There were reports this weekend that Rogers and others were going to push an alternative candidate to take on Jim Jordan in the speaker’s race.