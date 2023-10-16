VICTORY! Vocal McCarthy Supporter Rep. Mike Rogers Folds – Announces Support for Jim Jordan After Enormous Grassroots Pressure

by
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) announced on Monday on Twitter X that he will support Jim Jordan as House Speaker.

This comes after several reports that Rogers was plotting an inner-party coup against grassroots favorite Jim Jordan.

The pressure this weekend from American patriots must have been HUGE! Well done, grassroots army!

Jim Jordan thanked Rogers this morning.

There were reports this weekend that Rogers and others were going to push an alternative candidate to take on Jim Jordan in the speaker’s race.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

