Victor Reacts: Who Should Be The Next Speaker? Will It Be Trump? (VIDEO)

With Kevin McCarthy out of the picture, who will be the next Speaker?

While House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has announced his bid for House Speaker, there is another name that people are considering- Donald Trump. As the Gateway Pundit reported, Donald Trump indicated that he is willing to be the next House Speaker.

Former President Donald Trump confirmed today from a New York courthouse that he has been approached about the possibility of becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Trump stated that he would be willing to take on the role, emphasizing his commitment to doing “whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

President Trump emphasized his focus on the presidential race and that fact that he is currently leading in the polls. He repeated that “we have some great, great people” in Congress that could also fill the position.

Who do you think should be the next House Speaker?

