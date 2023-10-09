Victor Reacts: What an Embarrassment! Joe Biden Takes Day Off as Hamas Threatens to Execute Civilians (VIDEO)

What an absolute embarrassment this administration is. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, while Hamas threatens to execute civilians, including Americans, Joe Biden decides to take a half day today.

Clearly the lives of American civilians are not his highest priority right now.

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV for every IDF airstrike that hits a civilian in Gaza, which happens as a result of Hamas using them as human shields. These are the animals… pic.twitter.com/BbGb2mEOAr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

Keep in mind, Joe Biden recently paid a $6 billion ransom to Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. The American people deserve answers, not a sleeping President. How much of the $6 billion went to Hamas?