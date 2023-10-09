Victor Reacts: What an Embarrassment! Joe Biden Takes Day Off as Hamas Threatens to Execute Civilians (VIDEO)

by

What an absolute embarrassment this administration is. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, while Hamas threatens to execute civilians, including Americans, Joe Biden decides to take a half day today.

Clearly the lives of American civilians are not his highest priority right now.

Keep in mind, Joe Biden recently paid a $6 billion ransom to Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. The American people deserve answers, not a sleeping President. How much of the $6 billion went to Hamas?

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

