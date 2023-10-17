Victor Reacts: Judge Releases Unconstitutional Gag Order Against Trump!

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Tanya Chutkan released the gag order on Trump and it is worse than we thought.

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday imposed a gag order on Trump in the middle of a presidential election.

Last month Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to gag Trump.

“The need for the proposed order is further evidenced by a review of the defendant’s prejudicial statements in the weeks since the Government initially filed its motion on September 15,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote in the court filing reviewed by this reporter.

Judge Tanya Chutkan held a hearing on Monday morning on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order and used it as an opportunity to attack Trump.

President Trump will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses and more!

Judge Chutkan laughed at Trump’s lawyers before telling them that Trump does not have unfettered First Amendment Rights.

According to Chutkan’s gag order, Trump cannot criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors – even if Trump is telling the truth!