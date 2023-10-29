US Fighter Jets Deployed After Civilian Aircraft Violates Restricted Airspace Near Biden’s Delaware Home

Your tax dollars at work.

US fighter jets were deployed after civilian aircraft violated the restricted airspace near Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

Joe Biden Friday evening headed to Wilmington, Delaware for another vacation as US forces are under attack by Iran-backed terrorists.

JUST IN: After campaign event here in DC, President Biden is now off to Delaware, even as war rages, the world burns, and US forces come under attack. WATCH pic.twitter.com/Px5P7tBgvC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 28, 2023

Biden has spent 392 days — 38.9% of his presidency — on vacation without visitor logs.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents.

US fighter jets on Saturday scrambled after aircraft violated restricted airspace over Biden’s home. The civilian aircraft safely landed without incident.

What a waste of money.

Joe Biden is the ultimate government parasite.

The incident is under investigation.

