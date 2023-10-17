RINO REVOLT!… UPDATE: Next Speaker Vote will Be Wednesday Morning After Jim Jordan Falls Short in Round One

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker will take place Wednesday morning at 11 am ET after Chairman Jordan fell short of the 217 votes to win the gavel.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the Speakership on the first vote on Tuesday.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.

1. Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District

2. Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District

3. Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District

4. Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District

5. Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District

6. Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District

7. Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District

8. Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District

9. Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District

10. Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District

11. John James – Michigan’s 10th District

12. Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District

13. Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District

14. Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District

15. Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District

16. Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District

17. John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District

18. Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District

19. Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District

20. Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry declared a recess after the first round of voting.

On Tuesday afternoon Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL) requested the House immediately come back from recess for a second vote on Speaker.

I am requesting that the House immediately come back for a second vote on the Speaker — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 17, 2023

Rep. Granger immediately backed Diaz-Balart and pushed for a vote ASAP.

I agree with @MarioDB. The House needs to get back to work now. — Rep. Kay Granger (@RepKayGranger) October 17, 2023

Chairman Jordan said he is willing to go through as many votes as it takes to get a Speaker.

“We gotta have a Speaker, and it can’t be some deal with the Democrats,” Jordan told reporters.

The House adjourned Tuesday afternoon. The next vote for Speaker will be on Wednesday morning at 11 am ET.