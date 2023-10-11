Update: At Least 22 Americans Killed in Israel by Hamas Savages, 17 Remain Missing – John Kirby Warns Numbers May Increase, Tells Americans in Israel to Take Commercial Flights Out of the Country (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that multiple Americans have been killed by Hamas savages. The number at the time was 14.

The State Department confirmed today that nearly two dozen innocent Americans have been killed by Hamas savages in Israel.

17 Americans remain missing and are in danger.

ABC News reported that Joe Biden had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is the fourth time they have spoken in recent days according to the network.

This latest news is causing many to wonder why Joe Biden is doing nothing except talk.

He is actually perfectly focused on combatting junk fees for some reason

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby warned reporters today that the number of dead Americans will possibly increase along with the number of hostages.

I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that [the number of Americans killed by Hamas] will keep increasing and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool.”

He also told Americans who want to leave Israel to take a commercial flight even though all U.S. airlines have suspended flights from Israel’s main airport.

This is a developing news story. Check back with the Gateway Pundit for updates later.

