Update: At Least 22 Americans Killed in Israel by Hamas Savages, 17 Remain Missing – John Kirby Warns Numbers May Increase, Tells Americans in Israel to Take Commercial Flights Out of the Country (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that multiple Americans have been killed by Hamas savages. The number at the time was 14.

The State Department confirmed today that nearly two dozen innocent Americans have been killed by Hamas savages in Israel.

#BREAKING: The State Department officials has confirmed that at least 22 Americans citizens have been killed in Israel as a result of the attacks by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/0hhoJTMG4L — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 11, 2023

17 Americans remain missing and are in danger.

BREAKING: 22 American citizens were killed in the Hamas attack

17 Americans remain missing and are in danger.

ABC News reported that Joe Biden had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is the fourth time they have spoken in recent days according to the network.

This latest news is causing many to wonder why Joe Biden is doing nothing except talk.

22 Americans have been killed in the Hamas attacks. Where is Joe Biden? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 11, 2023

It is sickening that there are now 22 Americans dead in Israel and this guy is taking a nap before his ice cream and diaper change.#BloodOnBidenHands pic.twitter.com/zonTFvK4Ov — Uncensored USA (@CarlosSimancas) October 11, 2023

He is actually perfectly focused on combatting junk fees for some reason

Israel is under attack, Americans are being held hostage, and at least 22 Americans have been killed. But what is Biden focused on? Delivering a speech on junk fees. https://t.co/TSbNPiZebr — GOP (@GOP) October 11, 2023

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby warned reporters today that the number of dead Americans will possibly increase along with the number of hostages.

I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that [the number of Americans killed by Hamas] will keep increasing and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool.”

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby: "I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that [the number of Americans killed by Hamas] will keep increasing and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool." pic.twitter.com/h2n0e4YoCU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

He also told Americans who want to leave Israel to take a commercial flight even though all U.S. airlines have suspended flights from Israel’s main airport.

John Kirby says he has no information on an airlift of U.S. citizens from Israel. Kirby continues to advise Americans who want to leave Israel to take a commercial flight, even as all U.S. airlines have suspended flights from Israel's main airport. pic.twitter.com/PPTAjRLKzz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

