University Draws Backlash After Students Offered Extra Credit to Attend Pro-Palestinian Event

by

The University of California, Berkeley, is facing backlash after a teaching assistant sent an email to students offering them extra credit if they participated in a pro-Palestinian protest.

The email sent by graduate student Victoria Huynh on Tuesday was for a class titled “Asian American Communities and Race Relations,” according to Fox News.

Huynh told students they could receive extra credit in one of two ways.

They could “attend the national student walkout tomorrow against the settler-colonial occupation of Gaza” or “watch a short documentary on Palestine and call/email your local California representative.”

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East and around the world since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, leaving thousands dead and injured.

Some on the left have justified the attack and condemned Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza.

Huynh’s email sparked outrage on social media:

Joel Griffith of The Heritage Foundation called it “government-funded antisemitic indoctrination.”


The Jewish Chronicle quoted one social media user as saying, “If you are a Jewish student reading this, do you feel safe on campus right now?”

After the backlash, UC Berkeley representative Dan Mogulof told Fox that Huynh’s offer of extra credit was a violation of university policy.

“The situation has been remedied, the assignment has been changed and there are now a number of options for extra credit, not just one,” Mogulof said.

“Students can attend any local event they wish — such as a book talk or a panel discussion — related to the course’s subject … or they can watch any documentary they wish about the Middle East.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Maire Clayton, The Western Journal here, and read more of Maire Clayton, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.