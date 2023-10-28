United States Freezes Export of Civilian Firearms and Ammo for 90 Days, Citing National Security

On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced a temporary halt to the issuance of export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days, citing vague “national security and foreign policy interests” as the rationale behind the decision, Reuters reported.

“The review will be conducted with urgency and will enable the Department to more effectively assess and mitigate risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities,” the agency said.

The ban includes a sweeping range of semiautomatic and non-automatic firearms like shotguns and optical sights.

This export halt will have a direct economic impact on leading U.S. firearms manufacturers such as Sturm Ruger & Co., Smith & Wesson Brands, and Vista Outdoor. It does affect some of the largest markets for American gun manufacturers, including Brazil, Thailand, and Guatemala, according to Bloomberg.

However, the temporary suspension of export licenses does not apply to Israel, Ukraine, and about 40 other countries that participate with the U.S. in a multilateral export-control agreement.

Experts in the field were quick to point out the unusual nature of the Commerce Department’s move. Johanna Reeves, a lawyer specializing in export controls and firearms, told Reuters that she had never seen such sweeping action before.

“For sure they have individual country policies — but nothing like this,” she said.

