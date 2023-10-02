United Kingdom: Huge Fireball Lights Up Oxford Sky (VIDEO)

A massive fireball lit up the sky near Oxford, United Kingdom on Monday night.

According to reports, a lightning bolt struck a gas tank at a processing facility.

WATCH:

Express UK reported:

A massive “explosion” has been heard across Oxfordshire this evening after a lightning bolt struck a gas tank causing a huge fireball to shoot up into the night sky.

Police have confirmed they remain at the scene of the inferno that turned the sky orange and could be seen for miles around. Locals in and around Oxford took to social media to share photographs and videos of the fireball lighting up the sky at around 7.20pm this evening (Monday, October 2). Emergency services were seen rushing to the scene, near Yarnton, as some locals temporarily lost power.

According to Sky News, in a statement, Severn Trent Green Power said: “This evening a digester tank at our Cassington facility near Yarnton, Oxfordshire has been struck by lightning which has caused an explosion in our biogas tanks.”

“Thankfully no one has been hurt and we are working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe so that we can assess the damage as soon as possible,” he said.

DEVELOPING…