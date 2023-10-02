Unelected Bureaucrats Want to Make it a CRIME to Ignore Their Green Ideology!

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘Climate inaction’ would become illegal

Running too many electric lights, for too long?

It could boost your utility bill.

And it could make you a criminal.

Likewise you would be “criminal” if you are guilty of “climate inaction” by not meeting the demands of those who have submitted to the ideology that man-made global warming – changed to climate change when the warming stopped – is going to destroy life on the planet if people don’t start driving electric cars, using electricity from giant, eagle-slicing windmills and such.

Slay News explained the World Economic Forum is calling on governments around the globe to turn into criminals anyone who fails through “climate inaction.”

Severe penalties must follow, the WEF said, because those offenses would be classified as a “human rights violation.”

“In most civilized nations around the world, human rights violations are serious crimes that carry harsh punishments,” the report charged. “In the United States, punishments for human rights violations vary from a fine or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, according to the FBI.”

And, the report said, the penalties go even further: “If bodily injury results or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, offenders are fined or imprisoned for up to ten years or both. If a human rights violation results in death, or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, a person can be sentenced to imprisonment for any term of years or for life or may be sentenced to death, the FBI states.”

Rhetoric that includes warnings global warming already is killing people is common these days.

“Notably, green agenda advocates, Democrats, and their allies in the corporate media are repeatedly pushing the narrative that the so-called ‘climate crisis’ is ‘killing people,'” the report said.

WEF specifically asks, online, “Is climate inaction a human rights violation?”

And it charges “climate deniers” are responsible for the “record-breaking number of heat-related deaths.”

The report explained that already, the Global Climate Change Litigation database confirms, there have been over 130 cases alleging human rights-based claims against governments.

Copyright 2023 WND News Center