UC-Berkeley Law Professor Urges Employers Not to Hire His Anti-Semitic Students

A law professor at University of California, Berkeley named Steven Davidoff Solomon recently wrote a column urging future employers not to hire his anti-Semitic students.

The column was a response to pro-Hamas sentiment on campus at the famously left-wing California school.

This actually just happened to a student at NYU Law School who expressed support for Hamas and blamed Israel for the terror attacks and then lost a job offer.

Breitbart News reports:

UC Berkeley Law Prof Warns Firms Not to Hire His ‘Antisemitic’ Students A UC Berkeley law professor is urging law firms not to hire his “antisemitic” students in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel — which left more than 1,300 Israelis and citizens of other countries dead — noting, “When students face consequences for their actions, they straighten up.” “Would your clients want an attorney who condones hatred and monstrous crimes?” corporate law professor Steven Davidoff Solomon wrote in an op-ed, titled, “Don’t Hire My Anti-Semitic Law Students,” published by the Wall Street Journal. Solomon, who is also an adviser to the Jewish Law Students Association at the school, said, “Anti-Semitic conduct is nothing new on university campuses, including here at Berkeley,” adding, “if you don’t want to hire people who advocate hate and practice discrimination, don’t hire some of my students.” The law professor went on to explain that last year, the student group Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine asked other groups to adopt a bylaw that banned supporters of Israel from speaking at events and subsequently created “Jew-free” zones on campus.

Here’s more from the Wall Street Journal piece:

You don’t need an advanced degree to see why this bylaw is wrong. For millennia, Jews have prayed, “next year in Jerusalem,” capturing how central the idea of a homeland is to Jewish identity. By excluding Jews from their homeland—after Jews have already endured thousands of years of persecution—these organizations are engaging in anti-Semitism and dehumanizing Jews. They didn’t include Jewish law students in the conversation when circulating the bylaw. They also singled out Jews for wanting what we all should have—a homeland and haven from persecution. The student conduct at Berkeley is part of the broader attitude against Jews on university campuses that made last week’s massacre possible. It is shameful and has been tolerated for too long. It’s time for the adults to take over, and that includes law firms looking for graduates to hire.

The campus left has really stepped in it with this issue. The mask has come off for all to see.