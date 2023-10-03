Tucker on Twitter Ep. 27: Tucker Carlson and Victor Davis Hanson Discuss ‘Grotesque Parody’ of US Legal System as Trump Attends NY Court in Front of Laughing Judge and Glaring AG

President Trump spent the weekend campaigning in front of massive crowds in California and Iowa.

On Monday he flew to New York City where he was called to court in another junk lawsuit hurled at him by Democrats.

During the hearing this morning in the Democrats’ continued lawfare assault against the leading candidate in the 2024 election, Judge Arthur Engoron started laughing.

Even worse, inept New York State Attorney General Letitia James sat glaring at President Trump during the process from two rows back.

By the time the hearing was over 80% of Letitia’s case was tossed out after she was unable to understand statute of limitations rules.

It was a clown show for sure and a mockery our US legal system.

On Monday night Tucker Carlson sat with Victor Davis Hanson to discuss this travesty of justice.

Tucker opened up with brilliant analysis of what we are living through today under the boot of tyrannical leftism.

Tucker Carlson: If you’ve ever wondered why it’s taken you so long to figure out what’s happening now in American politics, don’t blame yourself. It’s not your fault. It’s hard for most Americans to comprehend the total dishonesty of American liberalism. Virtually nothing the liberal says is true. And the lies are not ordinary lies. The lies are so brazen, so aggressive and unending, that it’s difficult for a normal person to understand what’s happening. 30 years ago, for example, liberals began to lecture us, softly at first, and then in an increasingly high volume, about tolerance. How could you have known then that they planned, in fact, to usher in the most intolerant age in American history? They’ve done that now, but few people saw it coming. We shouldn’t make the same mistake again.

Liberals are now telling us they plan to protect American democracy, and that’s the clearest possible sign that they intend to end it. 13 months from this week, the United States will hold a national election. In a democracy, citizens can vote for the candidate of their choice. That’s not just a feature. It’s the defining fact of the electoral system. The people rule. They can send anyone they want to Washington because they’re in charge.

But this year, in the name of protecting democracy, liberals have decided to strip Donald Trump’s name from the ballot. In states across the country, trump is the front runner in the presidential race. He’s currently beating Joe Biden in the polls. Yet liberals have decided that you should not be allowed to elect him president. That’s not democracy. It’s the opposite. It’s totalitarianism.

Just this morning, Donald Trump appeared in court in New York in a civil case brought by the state’s attorney general that was designed explicitly to keep him out of the White House. That case is part of a larger legal barrage against Trump that so far includes a total of 91 felony counts, every one of them politically motivated. But today’s civil case is especially absurd. In fact, it’s hard to overstate its ridiculousness in sum. Trump stands accused of inflating the value of collateral used to secure loans, loans that he has already paid back with interest. In other words, there is no injured party in this case. The biggest banks in the world assessed the risk, and they made a profit, as they almost always do. Not a single person was defrauded for this non crime.

Here is the entire episode of Tucker on Twitter with Victor Davis Hanson on the deceit and destruction of today’s left.