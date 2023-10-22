Trump Releases Statement on Sidney Powell: “Powell Was NOT My Attorney”

President Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning and released a statement regarding Sidney Powell.

Trump wrote, “Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!!!”

The 45th president continued “Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS. In fact, she would have been conflicted.”

He concluded his post by writing “Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail. His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless. He was an innocent man, much like many other innocent people who are being persecuted by this now Fascist government of ours, and I was honored to give him a Full Pardon!”

Trump’s post comes days after Powell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the Georgia RICO case against Trump.

Powell pled guilty to “six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties” which are all misdemeanors and is a major reduction from the seven felonies she originally faced.

