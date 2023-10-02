Trump Blasts AG Letitia James, Radical Leftist Judge Arthur Engoron in Fiery Remarks Outside Courthouse (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday arrived in New York City to attend a non-jury trial in Letitia James’ civil fraud case.

New York judge Arthur Engoron last Tuesday refused to dismiss NY Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against President Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud.

The judge also ruled that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million – of course, no one in the real estate business is buying this.

Real estate insiders however say Mar-a-Lago is easily valued at $300 million.

“Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.” – AP reported.

“If not successfully appealed, the order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in the state.” – AP reported.

Trump blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James and “rogue” Judge Engoron shortly before he entered the courtroom.

“Every time they give me a fake indictment I go up in the polls,” Trump said.

WATCH:

TRUMP: “Every time they give me a fake indictment I go up in the polls” pic.twitter.com/t3aqdgbmRW — ALX (@alx) October 2, 2023

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump said before walking into the courthouse.

WATCH:

President Trump: “This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time.” pic.twitter.com/eKY0kiFXPl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 2, 2023

During the hearing this morning in the Democrats’ continued lawfare assault against the leading candidate in the 2024 election, Judge Arthur Engoron started laughing.

WATCH:

The judge is laughing? Absolutely disgusting! This commie will be overturned! pic.twitter.com/OgkzndxSXz — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 2, 2023

Last month New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged Trump overstated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain loans, get insurance benefits and manipulate taxes.

Letitia James in the court filing said that Trump overstated his net worth between 2011 and 2021.

A previous report found that Trump actually undervalued his assets.

Letitia James in September announced a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some of its properties.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to: