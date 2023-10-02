Trial Begins Monday for J6 Hero Officer Ronald Colton McAbee Who Attempted to Save Rosanne Boyland from Deadly Police Beating – Now He Sits in Prison – Please Help if You Can!

Ronald Colton McAbee’s wife Sarah wrote The Gateway Pundit in May asking us not to forget her husband who is still being held as a political prisoner without trial.

To the world Ronald Colton McAbee became known as “The Sheriff” of January 6th, but Colton’s law enforcement story started back in high school when he was a part of the community Police Explorer Program.

From a very young age, Colton knew that he wanted to help people and to make a difference in the world. He chose to pursue a career in law enforcement where he could help people turn their lives around. Each day when he came home from work, his four-year-old neighbor would be outside watching. Colton had become a hero to the boy. One day, Colton walked next door to talk with the boy. He learned that the boy too wanted to become a police officer. He told the young boy, “You will be a great officer. You can do good in your community by helping others and you will be able to influence people for good.”

Colton has always looked to help others, especially during the seven years he was a Law Enforcement Officer. Many awards would follow in his career, including a life-saving award that states “. . . actions taken by others and McAbee are in keeping with the finest traditions of public service and reflect great credit upon themselves and the community.” As many people will tell you who know Colton, “He would give you the shirt off his back. He is so selfless and puts others before himself. He has such a big heart and is passionate about the things he loves.”

** Please Help Support Ronald McBee Here

Colton is just like us. A fellow patriot who loves his country and respects others. For anyone who knows Colton, you know a kind, courteous, respectful man who is fiercely loyal to those close to him. As one friend put it, “He has grown into a man that I am proud to know. He takes responsibility seriously, is reliable, kind, compassionate, and trustworthy …” When Colton worked in law enforcement, he treated each person as a human being, never judging them, and uplifting and empowering them to become better.”

Colton spent his years in law enforcement in both Tennessee and Georgia working in all capacities from corrections to a Sheriff’s Deputy. “Colton wouldn’t look at people’s criminal charges because he never wanted that to blur his image of them. He looked at them as people and treated them as such,” Sarah McAbee, wife of Colton McAbee, said. “He was passionate about a prison ministry called God Behind Bars and worked with inmates to ensure they could maintain their own personal identity, grow through Christ and could ultimately become better members of society once released.”

All of these traits of bravery, service, and faith were on full display on January 6th. The one trait that goes without being said is his love to protect his fellow Americans and country.

When chaos broke out at the Capitol on January 6, Colton jumped into action to continue to protect and serve even as he was off-duty.

As one individual said, “Colton was the only officer that day who tried to save Rosanne Boyland’s life.” Video: Ronald Colton McAbee Rendering Life-Saving Aid to Rosanne Boyland & Helping Police Officers.

Here is video of Ronald McAbee attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from the police officers who gassed her and beat her with sticks as she lay motionless on the Capitol steps.

Colton McAbee is just like many. A husband. A son. A brother. A patriot, but he is not just any patriot. He is a January 6th patriot. He is a J6 warrior. He is a fellow American who is resolute and steadfast in protecting our freedoms. He is standing in the gap for all of us. Standing in the gap for the constitution. Standing in the gap for future generations of Americans. His prayers are to have all J6 patriots and families protected and for the truth to prevail.

** Please Help Support Ronald McAbee Here