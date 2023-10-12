Travelers Frightened as Deranged Woman Stabs Three People, Including Elderly Cop, During Violent Rampage at Atlanta International Airport – Suspect Later Identified and Arrested (VIDEO)

Atlanta, Georgia – Not even America’s airports are safe anymore in Joe Biden’s America.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported on Wednesday afternoon, a deranged woman allegedly stabbed three people during a violent rampage at Atlanta International Airport, fightening travelers. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) later identified the suspect as 44-year-old Damaris Milton and placed her is custody following the incident.

Milton first stabbed the taxi driver who took her to the airport. This occurred at the airport’s west crossover.

The crazed lady then walked into the South Terminal where she knifed an innocent female and then an 71-year-old APD lieutenant who was trying to apprehend her.

“During the encounter the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” the APD said in a statement.

The APD went on to say an artery in the lieutenant’s leg was struck and the woman, who is an airport ticket clerk, was “nicked” by the blade.

Another officer was able to tackle Milton and take the knife away from her before she could do more damage.

The Daily Mail captured video showing Milton screaming at cops while waving around her knife around. Before the video turns to Milton, an airport security officer attempts to assure travelers they are in no imminent danger.

The Daily Mail reported passengers were heard exclaiming “She has a knife!” during Milton’s violent rampage.

Passengers can also be seen huddling on the ground in fear during Milton’s rampage.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported all three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. They are expected to make full recoveries.

Milton was arrested following the incident. Charges will be filed once the full investigation is complete.