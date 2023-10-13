TRAGIC: Reuters Cameraman Killed and Others Injured in Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Warning: This article contains graphic content that may be distressing to some readers.

In a tragic turn of events, Reuters news videographer Issam Abdullah was killed on Friday while covering events in southern Lebanon.

The news agency confirmed his death in a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed.”

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew that was providing a live video signal from the region. Two other journalists from Reuters sustained injuries and are seeking medical care.

The live stream was abruptly disconnected on Friday morning when it appeared that the journalists capturing the footage were struck by rocket fire. The distressing footage captured a journalist exclaiming, “What’s happened? I can’t feel my legs,” repeatedly.

WATCH:

NOW: A Reuters camera appeared to be hit by a rocket in the vicinity of the Lebanon-Israel border. A woman can be heard shouting, “I can’t feel my legs!” pic.twitter.com/AH73QaFpPd — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) October 13, 2023

Additional footage reveals journalists severely injured after being hit by Israeli shelling.

Sensitive Images: Journalist Issam Abdullah from Reuters was martyred and 5 journalists from Al Jazeera, Reuters and AFP were injured while covering Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon when the Israeli Regime bombed them pic.twitter.com/rpGn6Xr4Y9 — Suribelle (@Syribelle) October 13, 2023

South Lebanon | Israeli military targeted [@AJArabic] and [@Reuters] teams. One journalist killed and 2 other seriously injured pic.twitter.com/fAcwKzPfuP — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) October 13, 2023

Qatar’s Al Jazeera news outlet reported that two of their journalists, Carmen Joukhadar and Elie Brakhya, were also among the injured in the same attack. Al Jazeera journalist Ali Hashem disclosed that both the Reuters and Al Jazeera crews had been part of a convoy of reporters in the border area on Friday.

“The tank shell hit them directly. It was horrible. The situation over there was, I can’t explain, I can’t describe it,” Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem reported from Alma ash-Shaab.

In an X post, Hashem claimed the journalists were targeted by the Israeli armies.

“The Israeli army targeted a group of journalists including AlJazeera’s crew, a colleague from another agency was killed and two of our colleagues at Aljazeera were injured, along with several others.”