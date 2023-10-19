“They Might as Well Be Saying, Massacre Now!” – Leftist Protesters at US Capitol Refuse to Denounce Hamas – Ben Bergquam Was on the Scene (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam attended the massive anti-Israel protest Wednesday at the US Capitol.

The unruly pro-Palestinian mob stormed the US Capitol, interrupted a Senate hearing, blocked the rotunda, harassed Capitol staffers, vandalized pro-Israel sign outside of a GOP lawmaker’s office! Several of the Pro-Hamas protesters were arrested – but were spared from the DC Gulag, unlike the Trump supporters from Jan. 6.

Not a single protester would denounce the Hamas killers!

Ben Bergquam: Can we say, Cease Hamas fire now? Anybody? Cease terrorist fire… Apparently not, guys. Only Israel. They only want to cease Israel fire, which is not a ceasefire. If you don’t have both sides do it, that’s a massacre. That’s a massacre. If Israel ceases fire, but Hamas and Hezbollah don’t cease fire, which they never cease fire. Palestine doesn’t cease fire. That’s not a ceasefire. That’s a massacre. That’s what they’re asking for. They might as well be saying, “Let’s massacre now. Let’s massacre now.” They might as well be saying that right here. And it’s the same people that want millions of illegals coming across our border. Guys, it’s all connected. It’s all connected. It’s anti America, anti Israel, communists, socialists, leftists. That’s what it is… I wish we could have a ceasefire. But you’re talking about one side. They’re backing up towards me. Are you guys global intifata?… Are you a Jew that’s supporting Hamas? That’s like Jews supporting the Holocaust. You might as well have signs that say Jews support the Holocaust! It’d be the same thing. They won’t condemn Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran or Palestine. They’re not genuine. Guys, this is disingenuous. It’s the same people. It’s BLM. It’s antifa. It’s all the same people.

Ben is a fearless and amazing reporter!