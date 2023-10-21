Ted Cruz Calls Out Coca-Cola’s Support of BLM After Chicago Chapter’s Pro-Hamas Post

The Gateway Pundit reported on a BLM Chicago X post in support of Hamas in their ongoing terror attack against civilians.

Some of the attackers broke through Israeli border security by flying motorized paragliders on their way to commit violent terrorism against civilians attending a peace concert.

The post, seen below, has now been removed from BLM Chicago’s X page.

On his podcast this week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called out Coca-Cola for supporting Black Lives Matter after the outrageous post.

Fox News reports that the company deleted language on its website the following morning after backlash.

“Earlier this month, Sprite announced a $500,000 contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network in a social post committing action in the fight for racial justice. On June 28, the brand debuted a new TV commercial during the 2020 BET Awards telecast showcasing Black America’s resilience, excellence and optimism. The 60-second spot titled ‘Dreams Realized’ emphasizes Sprite’s commitment to making young Black creators’ dreams a reality and to inspire the next generation to do more and dream bigger,” a web archive version of the website reads. The current version omits that paragraph.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED. @CocaCola deletes its support for BLM. One screenshot is of @CocaCola‘s website before BLM supported Hamas parachuting into a concert to kill Israeli civilians. The other is from this morning. Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology. pic.twitter.com/WKRdxVrTu8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 20, 2023

In the podcast, Cruz says, “For every corporate donor who sent millions to BLM—including Amazon, Apple, BlackRock & Bank of America—do you regret supporting such a virulently antisemitic organization?”

“Do you support Black Lives Matter’s Marxist agenda supporting Hamas? Are you antisemites? Do you support that we need to end Israel?”

My question to @CocaCola is, why did you remove @Blklivesmatter from your website? And when you deleted giving the $500,000 to “Black Lives Matter” and substituted it with “Black Community,” who in the Black Community did you give it to? @morsea @MurphyAJC @AJCLeroyChapman… https://t.co/n5oadO8iSc — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) October 21, 2023

Black Lives Matter Grassroots also recently released a statement expressing solidarity with “our Palestinian family,” drawing parallels between the struggles faced by Black Americans and those faced by Palestinians and calling for a decolonization of America.

The statement, which was shared on social media, reads as follows: