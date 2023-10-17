Suspect ‘Khalid Yagobbi’ Arrested on Murder Charges After Intentionally Plowing Car into Pedestrians, Leaving One Dead

A man from Los Angeles is facing murder charges after he drove his car intentionally into a crowd of pedestrians at a Long Beach intersection on Saturday evening, leaving one dead.

Upon arrival at the scene, Long Beach police officers found 60-year-old Romelia Cuarenta Aguilar lying in the roadway, having been struck by a vehicle. Despite immediate medical aid rendered by the officers and subsequent assistance from the Long Beach Fire Department, Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional victims were transported to local hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Khalid Yagobbi of Los Angeles, was driving a Chevrolet Bolt at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction. He ran a red light and collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians without slowing down. Yagobbi was arrested at the scene and is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bail, facing murder charges.

The Long Beach Police Department, led by Chief Wally Hebeish, immediately launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary evidence suggested that the collision was possibly intentional, prompting Homicide and Collision Investigations detectives to take over the case. The FBI also responded to the scene.

“Due to the suspicious circumstances of the incident and current international events, the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. At this time, there is no indication that this incident was an act of terror nor associated with the current violence in Israel; however, the investigation is ongoing,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Political activist Laura Loomer claimed on X that Khalid Yagobbi is a “Muslim terrorist who intentionally carried out an Islamic terrorist attack,” along with an alleged photo of Yagobbi. The Gateway Pundit can’t immediately verify the photos below.

The Muslim terrorist who intentionally carried out an Islamic terrorist attack via vehicular jihad in Long Beach, CA is named Khalid Yagobbi. On his Facebook page, other Islamists are commenting on his page, thanking him for his act of terrorism in CA last night. This is… pic.twitter.com/odJnWuOfy2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 16, 2023

Why did Palestinian American Khalid Yagobbi intentionally run down and kill Romelia Aguilar as she pushed her stroller in Long Beach CA? Five others were transported to hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Wd0VPTqe8W — Brandon Brown (@BrownBrandon503) October 16, 2023

According to some X users, the race of Yagobbi is unknown, and there is no mugshot.

The complicity of the authorities, jihadist Khalid Yagobbi race is unknown and no picture- mugshot pic.twitter.com/DSXWkRyeQI — Fab Harford (Not Trump) (@FabHarford) October 16, 2023

Jiahdi lone Wolf Attack: I warned there would be an uptick in jihadis driving into crowds. [ see my linked tweet ] Sure enough: Long Beach, Terrorist, Khalid Yagobbi drove into a crowd, killing one and injuring others. BUT WAIT! The terrorist was previously… https://t.co/MQq2YoCjy4 pic.twitter.com/UyeSQ3kmrN — S  (@Xpliciid) October 16, 2023

WATCH: