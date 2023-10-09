Street Fight Breaks Out After Pro-Hamas Thugs Attempt to Disrupt Pro-Israel Rally in Florida (VIDEO)

It’s bad enough that the terrorist group Hamas committed horrendous terror attacks against Israel this weekend. To add insult to injury, Pro-Hamas activists were in the streets of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday to disrupt a Pro-Israel Rally.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip.

The death toll from Saturday’s Hamas terror attack rose to over 700 dead. At least 2,000 were injured.

Several Americans were reportedly killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

The pro-Israeli group of about 100 people did not put up with it and showed force to back them off. The police were called in to break up the chaos. Unfortunately, Pro-Hamas rallies have been scheduled across different cities in the U.S.

Todd Starnes reported:

Several pro-Hamas thugs tried to disrupt a massive pro-Israel in downtown Fort Lauderdale today. It did not end well for the thugs. Police were summoned to break up the street fight. The Hamas sympathizer shouted, “We have already won.” There have been massive pro-Hamas rallies and marches in cities across the nation today. But in Florida, the pro-Israel crowd was out in force.

Watch (Courtesy of Javier Manjarres):

BREAKING- huge street fight breaks out at pro-Israel rally i Fort Lauderdale. #Israel Palestinian sympathizer stated,"We have already won"

Police officers arrived to break up the fight.

Watch:

There are about 100 pro-Israel people protesting against the 2-3 people protesting in favor of Palestine. More police officers have arrived. Things are getting heated to say the least.

The Gateway Pundit reported this morning about Pro Hamas rallies across the U.S. that were endorsed by communists and other “anti-war” groups.