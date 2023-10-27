STREAMING LIVE TODAY! Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘POLICE STATE’ Movie — Join the Event — GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

** Tickets for the virtual Friday showing of “Police State” can be purchased here (plus, using this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).

This week, the highly anticipated documentary “Police State” premiered in theaters across America, leading to multiple theaters selling out and audiences giving the film a standing ovation.

The film, produced by D’Souza Media LLC, focuses on the weaponization of the judicial system against conservative Americans and focuses on a number of topics, including Big Tech censorship, the multiple indictments against President Donald Trump, January 6th, the growing authoritarianism of the federal government, and more.

Following the film’s two showings on October 23 and October 25, there is a virtual premiere on October 27.

** Tickets for the virtual Friday showing of “Police State”can be purchased here.

Americans who missed the initial showings in theaters will be able to watch the documentary from home on Friday, October 27 at 5 PM PDT via the streaming site Worre. Virtual admission for the event is $20.

Those interested can join the event an hour early, beginning at 4 PM PDT, to skip the virtual line.

The virtual premiere will also take place alongside an in-person event in Las Vegas, where D’Souza and Dan Bongino will take questions from the audience about the production of the film and the burgeoning police state taking form in America.

The virtual premiere is expected to be highly successful after rave reviews from theater audience members. Those who saw the film explained that audiences often gave standing ovations and sang the Star Spangled Banner at the conclusion of the film.

“Where to begin? I’ll start with the end. The entire audience stood up and sang the Star Spangled Banner as the credits rolled for the movie Police State,” wrote Colette Harrington. “Some audience members were crying. Most stood around the lobby afterward looking shell-shocked and made small talk. Like they just left a funeral for a friend and needed to regroup. The movie is that powerful. I’ll write a full review tomorrow.”

Where to begin? I’ll start with the end. The entire audience stood up and sang the Star Spangled Banner as the credits rolled for the movie Police State. Some audience members were crying. Most stood around the lobby afterward looking shell shocked and made small talk. Like they… pic.twitter.com/pZdyBdqxmd — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) October 24, 2023

“Just got out of the film maybe twenty minutes ago. The film was powerful and great to watch,” wrote another user. “I wish I could show this to my friends. Really opens my eyes to goings on in the government.”

** Tickets for the virtual Friday showing of “Police State”can be purchased here.

Just got out of the film maybe twenty minutes ago. The film was powerful and great to watch. I wish I could show this to my friends. Really opens my eyes to goings on in the government. #policestatefilm — Caleb Young (@Caleb_A_Young) October 24, 2023

“Just got home from seeing #PoliceStateFilm. The theater was packed with patriots,” another user explained. “Congratulations [Dinesh D’Souza], [Dan Bongino], [Kyle Seraphin], [Steve Friend], & @SeniorChiefEXW! The entire theater sang the National Anthem at the end. Thank you, and God bless you all.”

Just got home from seeing #PoliceStateFilm. The theater was packed with patriots. Congratulations @DineshDSouza, @dbongino, @KyleSeraphin, @RealStevefriend & @SeniorChiefEXW! The entire theater sang the National Anthem at the end. Thank you and God bless you all 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jZk8VeNkgY — Karol (@Karol7632) October 24, 2023

Conservative commentators across the country have also spread the word about the film’s importance, including Liz Wheeler, Dan Bongino, Eric Metaxas, Joe Pags, Steve Bannon, Jim Hoft, and dozens of others.

The film currently has an 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

As outlined on policestatefilm.net, the film was released across America for showings in over 700 theaters. The film has been stunningly successful, with D’Souza revealing that the film has surpassed his previous documentary, ‘2000 Mules,’ in ticket sales.

As of now, we’ve sold more theater tickets to “Police State” than we did to “2000 Mules.” Just ONE MORE DAY to see it in theaters—Wed. Oct. 25. Go to https://t.co/L3EAH8RhJx and plug in your zip code, find a theater near you, and go tomorrow evening. My most unforgettable film! pic.twitter.com/T4hZ6asMKn — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 24, 2023

“‘Police State’ is a movie that I never wanted to make, because I never wanted America to get to a point where a movie like this needed to be made,” D’Souza says about his film on its website. “I feel like the animal that alerts the herd to approaching danger, so we can take precautionary steps before it’s too late.”

The documentary was made in collaboration with conservative commentator and former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino and features actor Nick Searcy.

“The police state isn’t coming, it’s already here,” Bongino said. “The signs are everywhere. And once you recognize them, your senses will be heightened to the danger we’re all in.”

“The relentless persecution of political opponents by the party in power is a hallmark of totalitarian countries,” Searcy added about the current state of political persecution in America. “In a police state, the only real crime is daring to question the State. America is now a police state.”

You can also visit the documentary’s official site here.

The documentary includes interviews with prominent conservative leaders, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and others.