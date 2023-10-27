Stanford University ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ Issues Insane List of Demands Including Plane Tickets to Gaza

The radical group ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ has chapters at schools all over the country.

At Stanford University in California, the group has issued a list of demands that has to be seen to be believed. One of their demands is that the school provide them with plane tickets to Gaza so that they can go there and grieve properly.

Someone should start a GoFundMe to buy them all one-way tickets.

Twitchy reports:

The Students for Justice for Palestine at Stanford University, along with a couple of other student groups, have sent a letter to the administration demanding that the school “acknowledge and condemn Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza as an international war crime.” The war crime was sending armed paragliders into Israel to slaughter innocent civilians. Better yet, the students DEMAND “24/7 counseling by specialists in trauma-related mental support for refugees and immigrant students affected by the ongoing genocide in Gaza and confrontations with military-occupation abuse.” Of course, they demand a safe space and counseling — Standford better find those specialists in trauma-related mental support for refugees… Students want to school to buy them a round-trip ticket to Palestine so they can grieve properly. How is this possibly the financial obligation of the school?

Stanford Palestinian activists have released their List of Demands and it includes some amazing stuff "Full round trip covered by University upon the signing of a ceasefire for students to visit their family and friends and grieve properly." Upon the signing of a ceasefire…… pic.twitter.com/J0HjvTk4vZ — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) October 25, 2023

Round trip tickets? No. One way tickets? No problem.

Maybe Trump could use his plane to fly all of these students there and drop them off.

“I hope you know, I am fighting for you, I am fighting for the home that was brutally taken from you” Rally for Justice at @Stanford #StopGenocide #Palestine pic.twitter.com/LfoQtXrlDG — Marlon Ariyasinghe (@exfrotezter) October 21, 2023

This entire affair has shown that higher education in the United States is beyond reform.