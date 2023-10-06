So-Called Journalists Attend Dinner to ‘Celebrate’ White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Multiple liberal journalists and TV media types recently attended a dinner to ‘celebrate’ Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

These are the same people who are supposed to hold the Biden administration to account. They are incapable of doing that because politically speaking, they’re all on the same team.

Can you possibly imagine anything like this happening with a press secretary for Trump? It’s unthinkable.

Townhall reports:

Guess Who Attended a Dinner to ‘Celebrate’ Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a dinner in her honor and according to Politico, there were plenty of people within the mainstream media who were happy to attend. Big names from both the media world included: Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Karen Finney, Tasia Jackson, Kasie Hunt, and Maya Wiley. It was also not just rank-and-file reporters who were in attendance. Both the presidents of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin, and MSNBC, Rashida Jones, were there to toast to President Joe Biden’s press secretary.

When a Democrat is in office, these people turn into political allies.

Just the presidents of ABC News and MSNBC and multiple major journalists all at a dinner party "celebrating" the current White House press secretary pic.twitter.com/9Ll1XYdbrJ — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 5, 2023

So-called journalists partying with those they are supposed to hold to account. This is even more common than you can imagine. They're all friends and in the same social circles. In turn, they have each other's backs. They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted! https://t.co/dzIYd3Acve — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2023

It's a team sport, and they're all on the same team. Republicans need to stop caring about legacy media approval, because we won't get it — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) October 5, 2023

There is no division between the vast majority of the corporate media and the Biden White House/DNC. They are just equal arms of the same entity and ideology. That's why they go to parties for and with one another. There is zero adversarial relations between them: https://t.co/hHJ8RNgwOF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2023

We don’t have a media. We have a propaganda department that consistently works with only one side.