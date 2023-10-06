So-Called Journalists Attend Dinner to ‘Celebrate’ White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Multiple liberal journalists and TV media types recently attended a dinner to ‘celebrate’ Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

These are the same people who are supposed to hold the Biden administration to account. They are incapable of doing that because politically speaking, they’re all on the same team.

Can you possibly imagine anything like this happening with a press secretary for Trump? It’s unthinkable.

Townhall reports:

Guess Who Attended a Dinner to ‘Celebrate’ Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a dinner in her honor and according to Politico, there were plenty of people within the mainstream media who were happy to attend.

Big names from both the media world included: Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Karen Finney, Tasia Jackson, Kasie Hunt, and Maya Wiley. It was also not just rank-and-file reporters who were in attendance. Both the presidents of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin, and MSNBC, Rashida Jones, were there to toast to President Joe Biden’s press secretary.

When a Democrat is in office, these people turn into political allies.

We don’t have a media. We have a propaganda department that consistently works with only one side.

