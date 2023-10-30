SNIFF OR TREAT: Joe Biden Sniffs Baby at White House Halloween Party (VIDEO)

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday hosted local public school children and military-connected kids for a Halloween party at the South Portico of the White House.

Dr. Jill told the children she was dressed as her cat Willow (she looked more like a rat).

Biden was overly excited as he handed out candy to the children. He just couldn’t help himself. He had to sniff a baby.

WATCH:

WATCH: Pres. Biden hands out candy during Halloween event at the White House pic.twitter.com/yz6Xi0AbX2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2023

Why does Biden always do this?

Over the summer Joe Biden walked over to a group of people on the tarmac as he prepared to leave Finland en route to the United States. He went on a sniffing extravaganza and rubbed a young girl’s face before leaving Finland.

Biden immediately bent down to sniff the children behind the fencing. He nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.

The child was terrified.

This is not normal behavior!

WATCH: