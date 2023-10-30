SNIFF OR TREAT: Joe Biden Sniffs Baby at White House Halloween Party (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday hosted local public school children and military-connected kids for a Halloween party at the South Portico of the White House.

Dr. Jill told the children she was dressed as her cat Willow (she looked more like a rat).

Biden was overly excited as he handed out candy to the children. He just couldn’t help himself. He had to sniff a baby.

WATCH:

Why does Biden always do this?

Over the summer Joe Biden walked over to a group of people on the tarmac as he prepared to leave Finland en route to the United States. He went on a sniffing extravaganza and rubbed a young girl’s face before leaving Finland.

Biden immediately bent down to sniff the children behind the fencing. He nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.

The child was terrified.

This is not normal behavior!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.