SNIFF OR TREAT: Joe Biden Sniffs Baby at White House Halloween Party (VIDEO)

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday hosted local public school children and military-connected kids for a Halloween party at the South Portico of the White House.
Dr. Jill told the children she was dressed as her cat Willow (she looked more like a rat).
Biden was overly excited as he handed out candy to the children. He just couldn’t help himself. He had to sniff a baby.
WATCH:
WATCH: Pres. Biden hands out candy during Halloween event at the White House pic.twitter.com/yz6Xi0AbX2
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2023
Why does Biden always do this?
Over the summer Joe Biden walked over to a group of people on the tarmac as he prepared to leave Finland en route to the United States. He went on a sniffing extravaganza and rubbed a young girl’s face before leaving Finland.
Biden immediately bent down to sniff the children behind the fencing. He nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.
The child was terrified.
This is not normal behavior!
WATCH:
This is NOT normal behavior, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ql1EQGGyp5
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2023