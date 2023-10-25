SICK! Vegas Teens Who Mowed Down and Murdered Retired Police Chief on His Bike Laugh in Court, Flip Off Officer’s Family (VIDEO)

The Vegas teens who callously mowed down a biking retired police chief over the summer laughed in court on Tuesday and flipped off the deceased officer’s family.

As previously reported, Jesus Ayala, who just turned 18, is facing murder charges after he fatally struck 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst. On August 14th, two teens allegedly stole a Hyundai, took the vehicle on a hit-and-run crime spree, and recorded it with a phone.

According to 8 News Now, the Vegas teens who mowed down the police chief, stole 3 vehicles and tried to kill a second cyclist all in a 2-hour time span.



Andreas Probst

On August 29th, Las Vegas Police Detectives found the phone recording on social media and determined it was intentional.

A video posted to social media shows the phone recording from inside the stolen car as Ayala, who was 17 at the time, intentionally commits a hit-and-run. Ayala shouts expletives out the window after he randomly hits a car. After the hit-and-run, Ayala and Keys saw a bicyclist up ahead and went for it.

Ayala intentionally swerved the car and hit the bicyclist. 64-year-old Andreas Probst was hit at a high speed and flew over the car. The impact broke the windshield. “Hit his ass,” the teens said before Probst slammed into the windshield.

Jesus Ayala sped off and left the crash scene. Probst was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

WATCH (language warning, graphic):

Las Vegas teens steal a car then commit a hit and run on an unsuspecting car before hitting a random man on a bike…for fun. Whatever the max punishment is for this, it’s not enough.pic.twitter.com/cvc6LaylZr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2023

The teens not only showed zero remorse after they murdered Probst, they disrespected the victim’s family. They laughed in court, scowled at the victim’s family and flipped them off.

KTNV reported:

A trial date has been set for the two teenagers accused of intentionally hitting and killing retired California police chief Andreas Probst. That date is almost a year from now, on September 16, 2024. Despite the serious felony charges of 18-year-old Jesus Ayala and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys, the two were seen giggling, conversing and even gesturing the middle finger at the Probst family in court Tuesday. The two also seemingly covered their faces from the media with their right hands. The scene made wife and daughter Crystal and Taylor Probst livid. Daughter Taylor said the callous conduct was shocking. “How can you sit there after taking a man’s life and act like such an entitled pr***?” said Taylor Probst. “They were sniggering, laughing and trying to mad-dog and intimidate us, which didn’t work.”

The teens tried to cover their faces as they laughed in court on Tuesday.

WATCH:

The 2 teens who murdered retired police officer Andreas Probst (while they live-streamed it) were in court today They were laughing, joking around, and flipped off the officer’s family pic.twitter.com/iwoJHBNtMN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2023

Jesus Ayala is being held without bail after being hit with 18 charges including murder, grand larceny, battery with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Ayala’s passenger, Jzamir Keys, 16, was arrested last month and hit with 3 charges, including a murder charge.

Both teens are being charged as adults.



driver Jesus Alaya (L); passenger Jzamir Keys