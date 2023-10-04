SHOCKING VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Florida Youth Steals Gun From His Mom’s Car and Shoots Two Other Children After Football Practice Over a Bag of Chips

Apopka, Florida – Apopka Police released surveillance footage Tuesday capturing the moment an 11-year-old Florida boy shot two of his 13-year-old football teammates after practice. Multiple outlets including TMZ have described the video as shocking.

The video shows the alleged shooter being chased by one of his teammates following a youth football practice at a park Monday night. The kid then darts to his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot and steals a gun from the passenger-side seat.

The boy then saunters over to the sidewalk and fires a shot at one of his teammates who has his back turned. According to police, the bullet hit one teammate in the upper body and the other in the arm.

WATCH:

A woman, presumably the boy’s mother, can be seen snatching the firearm from the youth before holding his hands behind his back. She appears to be scolding him in front of their vehicle as the victims attempt to flee.

Police say the incident occurred at around 8:20 PM at the Northwest Recreation Complex football field in Apopka. after the 11-year-old suspect and his two teammates had gotten into an argument over a bag of chips. The junk food was supposedly slapped from alleged perp’s hands during football practice.

The two victims are expected to recover from their injuries according to TMZ. This might come as a bit of a surprise considering the mom of one of the boys was in a panic after he was shot.

In this audio captured by TMZ, you can hear her pleading for immediate medical help.

LISTEN:

Police say the boy has been arrested charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Apopka police chief Mike McKinley spoke about this matter in a Tuesday press conference.

Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means, but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted.

The mom also potentially faces charges for leaving the firearm unsecured.