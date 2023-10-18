Senator Cotton Tells DHS to Deport Foreign Nationals Who Support Hamas

Senator Tom Cotton (R) of Arkansas, wrote the DHS urging them to deport foreign nationals who support the terrorist group Hamas.

The list of deportations would include anyone in the U.S. here on a student visa that would support Hamas. On Monday, the Senator sent a letter to the Secretary of DHS Alejandro Mayorkas demanding immediate action to deport the hostile foreign nationals. Senator Cotton said that they have “no place” in the U.S.

He explained the federal law regarding aliens in our country: Senator Cotton: “Federal law is clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported,” he continued.

Fox News reported:

More than 4,200 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack against the Jewish State, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

Senator Cotton’s call for deportation is very reasonable. Since the terrorist attacks on Israel, our country has seen countless pro-Hamas rallies and calls for and justification for such horrific crimes.

There have also been pro-Palestinian groups at numerous colleges that have endorsed Hamas, including at Harvard, George Washington University, University of Virginia and Berkley.

He also went on to say that Americans have First Amendment rights even if what they say is offensive, but no foreign national has the right to advocate for terrorism on our soil.

It’s time to get these psychopaths out of the U.S. and never let them back in. You aren’t wanted here. If you can’t assimilate as an American, stay put in your country.

Senator Cotton was on Fox News Sunday. His appearance on the show had numerous talking points of what is going on in Israel and what is being done and should be done in response.

