Seattle Soccer Club Ends Season Early Due to Vandalism and Crime From Nearby Homeless Encampment

A soccer field in Democrat-run Seattle serving underprivileged kids was vandalized last week. An unknown person(s) drove around the field, tearing up major portions of the grass. There is an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the field.

The result was that the soccer club had to cancel the remainder of the season and possibly look for another location for these kids.

What makes it even worse is there is a homeless encampment next to the soccer field which according to the King County Sheriff’s Department has had reports of fires, shootings, and drug overdoses.

A youth soccer program in Seattle serving underprivileged children in the community ended its season abruptly last week following an act of vandalism that caused more than $100,000 worth of damages. A nearby homeless encampment and the threat of violence and crime has now caused the program to look for a new home all together. CEO of Valor Soccer Dean Aldridge told Discovery Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Choe that the field at North Green River Park in King County, Washington was vandalized last week when a vehicle appeared to drive on the grass, ripping it up and costing more than $100,000 worth of damages. “I don’t know who enjoys ruining a kids’ soccer field,” Aldridge said.

Homeless encampments have been a growing problem in Democrat run cities. Areas like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York have out of control crime and homelessness. Children can’t even play at a soccer field without a nearby addict potentially overdosing near them, or potentially getting shot during an exchange of gunfire.

Democrat run cities don’t care about homeless encampment danger unless they are trying to project a false image. Last year, The Gateway Pundit did a report on two Seattle homeless encampments that were cleared out since old Joe Biden came for a visit.

Approximately 15 homeless people were displaced by Democrat Mayor Bruce Harrell to make sure the area looked nice for the president on his Earth Day visit (2022).