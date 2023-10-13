‘Scholar’ Claims Jihadis Have Permission to Kill Israelis ‘Wherever They May Be’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

In ‘Palestine, Israel, or abroad’

A member of the Palestine Scholars Association in the Diaspora, Mahmoud Al-Shajrawi, is on video boasting about a new “fatwa” issued by his organization that allows the murders of Israelis “wherever they may be.”

The stunning claim was captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute:

That organization explained, “Mahmoud Al-Shajrawi of the Palestine Scholars Association in the Diaspora said on an October 9, 2023 show on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestinian Islamic Jihad – Gaza) that his organization issued a ‘wonderful’ fatwa stating that it is permissible to kill Israelis wherever they may be, whether it is in the West Bank, within Israel’s 1948 border, or in the Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel.”

His comments, translated, were, “A wonderful fatwa was issued by the Palestine Scholars Association in the Diaspora yesterday. The fatwa permits killing Israelis wherever they may be – in Palestine, in the West Bank, inside the 1948 [borders], or outside Palestine, even in [Arab] countries that normalized their relations [with Israel], that a large number of so-called ‘Israeli tourists’ visit. Most of them are soldiers or conscripts in the occupation army, and when they return [to Israel], they take part in killing us and our sons.”

At the Geller Report was the comment, “Islamic Jew hatred is a central tenet of Islam and the root cause of the war against the Jewish State.”

The comments come just as Israel is gearing up to respond to an all-out war assault on its innocent civilians last weekend, in which more than 1,000 were murdered in depraved attacks that included the beheading of babies.

Israeli officials have now promised that not one Hamas militant will remain after its response concludes.

