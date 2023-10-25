Schedule: House Will Likely Hold Vote for Speaker at 1:00 PM ET Today

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA 4th District), vice chair of the House GOP conference, was elected the GOP Speaker-Designate on Tuesday night.

The announcement came after a closed-door meeting among House Republicans, where Johnson emerged as the consensus candidate.

The race for the House Speaker position within the Republican Party took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Tom Emmer (MN) abruptly withdrew his candidacy. The move came just hours after former President Donald Trump blasted Emmer in a scathing post on Truth Social, his social media platform. Emmer’s withdrawal has opened the floodgates for a new batch of GOP lawmakers who have thrown their hats into the ring.

Emmer’s withdrawal has led to a surge of new candidates vying for the Speaker’s chair.

House Republicans will likely vote for a Speaker today at 1:00 PM Eastern.

Chad Pergram posted details.

According to Pergram: The House floor opens at noon et. After a quroum call to take attendance, there will be nominating speeches for Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The House then moves to its 4th overall Speaker vote this month.

