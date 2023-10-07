San Francisco Prioritizing Taxpayer-Funded ‘Guaranteed Income’ for Black and Latino Transgender People — Including Illegals

Judicial Watch has received 1,719 pages of records from the City of San Francisco showing that it is prioritizing giving taxpayer-funded “guaranteed basic income” to black and Latino people in a program that provides money to transgender city residents, even illegals.

The city’s “Guaranteed Income for Trans People” (GIFT) program even allows people working in “survival sex trades” to receive money, with no restrictions on how to use it.

The program provides “low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans communities.” It began distributing funds in January 2023.

Judicial Watch obtained records about the program through a November 18, 2022, California Public Records Act (CPRA) request to the San Francisco Office of the Treasurer and Tax Collector.

According to a press release from Judicial Watch, an undated document from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, titled “Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development Pre-paid Card Policies and Procedures,” states, “Selected participants in this program will identify as transgender and extremely low-income (<30% of Area Media Income, approximately less than $28,000 per year for a household of one person). Within this population, there will be a specific focus on Black and Latinx transgender women. A monthly $1,200 stipend will be provided to participants so they may focus on their basic physical and mental health and wellness without worrying about income. Pre-paid cards are being utilized because some participants may not have bank accounts.”

To be clear, by “Black and Latinx transgender women,” the city means black and Latino biological men.

“[The Mayor’s Office] will purchase Pre-paid cards with funding supported by the General Fund and dedicated specifically for the Transgender Basic Income pilot program,” the document continued.

Another document from March 2022 states, “The collaborative leading this program will focus on a target population of low-income transgender, non-binary, gender nonconforming and intersex (TGI) individuals residing in San Francisco County. The program will prioritize enrollment and retention of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous People of Color] trans and nonbinary people who also engage in survival sex trades, living with disabilities, elders, living with HIV/AIDS, undocumented, monolingual Spanish speakers, formerly incarcerated, and unhoused and marginally housed. [Emphasis in original]”

“We will work collaboratively to create equity guidelines for enrollment, centered on the reality of how racism disproportionately disadvantages BIPOC, black trans women, and undocumented monolingual Spanish speakers. The program enrollment will ensure the 55 participants is 66% BIPOC, at least 30% Black Trans Women, and at least 20% Latinx Trans Women.”

The document continued, “Lyon-Martin Health Services will provide wrap-around peer-led services such as gender affirming primary medical and holistic care, gynecological and sexual health care, mental health services, case management, crisis response services, financial literacy training and workforce development services, and outreach and harm reduction services, to the enrollees. [Emphasis in original]”

“These disturbing new documents confirm how, among other leftist extremist policies, San Francisco is abusing tax dollars to give cash to individuals based on race and transgender quotas,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton