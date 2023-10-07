Rudy Giuliani Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Joe Biden

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Rudy Giuliani is suing Joe Biden for defamation. This suit makes sense.

Rudy has had enough of the Biden crime family. He is tired of them lying about him to protect others from digging into their crimes.

Business Insider reports:

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden, alleging that the commander-in-chief tarnished his “unimpeachable character” by calling him a “Russian pawn” during an October 2020 presidential debate. In a new lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Merrimack Superior Court in the state of New Hampshire, Giuliani’s lawyers contend that Biden defamed Giuliani twice during a televised debate with President Donald Trump on October 22, 2020, when Biden was a candidate seeking the White House. The lawsuit alleges that at two points during the debate, Biden falsely accused Giuliani of being a “Russian pawn,” and dismissed Giuliani’s criticisms of his son Hunter’s laptop, claiming that the ex-mayor believed “a bunch of garbage.” “Defendant Biden knew that the preceding statement about the laptop and asserting that the Plaintiff lied about the content of the laptop were untrue,” the lawsuit alleges, while also charging that now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken had sought to discredit Giuliani regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Rudy shared on his show last night the video of Biden lying in front of the entire country about his crimes and placing the blame on Russia. Rudy was called out, and Biden lied.

As Rudy puts it, this revolves around Joe Biden, who runs the Biden crime family. This gang embezzled and extorted millions and millions of foreigners and domestic crooks who asked for their help in dealing with their crimes. The Bidens were happy to take money and would do anything for it.

This is a very sick family.

Below is an excellent video of Rudy Giuliani discussing his case against Biden.