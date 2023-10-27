Rose Unplugged Part 2 with Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller: Telling Time on the Prophetic Clock (AUDIO)

Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, author of “Midnight in America” joined Rose Unplugged to discuss part 2 of The Signs of the Times: Telling Time on the Prophetic Clock.

Pastor Hotsenpiller discussed Biblical prophecy and how it applies to current events.

He said prophecy was written to give us hope.

“The world is not falling apart. It is falling into place,” he said.

What does Bible prophesy say about these countries surrounding Israel – that is yet to be fulfilled: Persia, Ethiopia, Libya, Gomer, Togarmah, Magog – who are they now and what do they have in common?

AUDIO:

