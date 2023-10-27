Rose Unplugged Part 2 with Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller: Telling Time on the Prophetic Clock (AUDIO)

by

Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, author of “Midnight in America” joined Rose Unplugged to discuss part 2 of The Signs of the Times: Telling Time on the Prophetic Clock.

Pastor Hotsenpiller discussed Biblical prophecy and how it applies to current events.

He said prophecy was written to give us hope.

“The world is not falling apart. It is falling into place,” he said.

What does Bible prophesy say about these countries surrounding Israel – that is yet to be fulfilled: Persia, Ethiopia, Libya, Gomer, Togarmah, Magog – who are they now and what do they have in common?

AUDIO:

Please follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble by clicking here.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.