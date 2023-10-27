Robert Card Allegedly Attacked Bar During Deaf Cornhole Event Night, Started Hearing Voices After Receiving “High-Powered Hearing-Aids”

Lewiston, Maine mass shooter suspect Robert Card is still on the run after he opened fire inside the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, which resulted in 18 people being killed and leaving over a dozen injured.

Although no details of Card’s whereabouts have been released, there has been some added information regarding the victims of the massacre.

According to The New York Post, “Four of the eight killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille Wednesday night had attended a cornhole night for deaf people at the venue.”

In a separate report, the Daily Beast contacted Katie Card and said that “her brother-in-law has been insisting to his family that he can hear people bashing him—including at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grill.”

Robert Card may have targeted deaf people during mass shooting, believing they insulted him https://t.co/chFttylrnG pic.twitter.com/rLQc47lThi — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2023

Per The New York Post:

Still-at-large Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card appears to have targeted a deaf cornhole night during his deadly rampage. Four of the eight killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille Wednesday night had attended a cornhole night for deaf people at the venue. Card — an avid cornhole player — had recently suffered significant hearing loss and taken to wearing high powered hearing aids, his family told the Daily Beast following the massacre.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that Robert began to hear “horrible” voices talking to him shortly after he was “fitted for high-powered hearing aids.”

Katie Card told NBC, “He was picking up voices that he had never heard.”

