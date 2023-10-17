RINO Don Bacon WILL NOT Vote for Jim Jordan on the House Floor: “I’m Not Budging, I’m a Five-Time Commander”

Photo: Don Bacon/Facebook

A representative is an elected official who represents the interests of their constituents in a legislative body. However, it appears that Don Bacon (R-NE) has lost sight of the fact that he works for the people of Nebraska.

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted another RINO, Kevin McCarthy.

“The folks yelling we need to put out the house fire, started the fire. This started when 4% of Republicans voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Then, we had another group refuse to support Scalise after he won by our rules. We can’t have a process when a few break the rules.

“There will be more pressure. But we shouldn’t let 5-10 folks control the conference and that’s been the case since January. It’s not American,” said Bacon.

In another post, Bacon wrote, “I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country.”

Conservatives on social media criticized him for prioritizing his own “ego” over the needs and interests of Nebraskans.

According to DC Draino, he served as an advisor to a nonprofit with ties to a CCP-linked think tank.

“Humpty Dumpty Institute touts partnership with Beijing think tank that employs 12+ members of CCP & People’s Liberation Army Bacon is an advisor to HDI When HDI’s ties to CCP were exposed, GOP Reps Andy Harris and Gus Bilirakis resigned from Advisory board Don Bacon did *not* resign saying he was “satisfied” with HDI’s explanation,” Draino wrote.

Bacon is only one of the eight holdouts: Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

Please continue pressuring these RINOs. Call them now!

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)
Phone: 202-225-4155

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-4211

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2778

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)
Phone: 202-225-5565

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2501

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)
Phone: 202-225-5531

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)
Phone: 202-225-4301

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
Phone: 202-225-4676

Congress – 202-224-3121

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

