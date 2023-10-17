RINO Don Bacon WILL NOT Vote for Jim Jordan on the House Floor: “I’m Not Budging, I’m a Five-Time Commander”

A representative is an elected official who represents the interests of their constituents in a legislative body. However, it appears that Don Bacon (R-NE) has lost sight of the fact that he works for the people of Nebraska.

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted another RINO, Kevin McCarthy.

The folks yelling we need to put out the house fire, started the fire. This started when 4% of Republicans voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Then, we had another group refuse to support Scalise after he won by our rules. We can’t have a process when a few break the rules. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 16, 2023

“There will be more pressure. But we shouldn’t let 5-10 folks control the conference and that’s been the case since January. It’s not American,” said Bacon.

BACON, R-Neb., still sounding like a NO on Jordan today: “There will be more pressure. But we shouldn’t let 5-10 folks control the conference and that’s been the case since January. It’s not American” https://t.co/wCHvmjRGKd — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 16, 2023

In another post, Bacon wrote, “I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country.”

I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 17, 2023

Conservatives on social media criticized him for prioritizing his own “ego” over the needs and interests of Nebraskans.

He can’t help himself. His ego is bigger than he is… The male Liz Cheney of our time. Nebraska deserves better. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 17, 2023

*jerking off motion*. You’re in Congress, you dunce. Nobody gives a fuck about your resume. Your constituents want one thing, and you’re overriding the will of the people with your douchebaggery. Do your job, dumb shit. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) October 17, 2023

When you were deployed did you do what you were asked by your boss? Because the people deployed you to Congress and they’re asking you to do something. This isn’t a solo mission. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 17, 2023

Let's be real… This guy comes from a Biden didtrict. He has no problem making a deal w/ the Dems. He's putting himself first because if a deal is made with the Dems, he's most likely to be speaker. Ego above country. Male Liz Cheney. DC: 202-225-4155

Omaha: 402-938-0300

Omaha: 402-938-0300 — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 17, 2023

Thank you for your past service. Currently, you are a self serving pig. Maybe your children and grandchildren want to live under socialism/communism, but mine do not. Who’s greasing your palms to sell out our country? — (@ChatByCC) October 17, 2023

I am outside the office of Don Bacon, one of the leaders of the Vote No on Jim Jordan movement. I want to ask Mr. Bacon if Adam Kinzinger is telling him how to vote on the Speakers race because Kinzinger gave Bacon a lot of money. Also, Bacon has an American-Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/6XQx9mx6UZ — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 17, 2023

According to DC Draino, he served as an advisor to a nonprofit with ties to a CCP-linked think tank.

“Humpty Dumpty Institute touts partnership with Beijing think tank that employs 12+ members of CCP & People’s Liberation Army Bacon is an advisor to HDI When HDI’s ties to CCP were exposed, GOP Reps Andy Harris and Gus Bilirakis resigned from Advisory board Don Bacon did *not* resign saying he was “satisfied” with HDI’s explanation,” Draino wrote.

Rep. Don Bacon caught serving as advisor to nonprofit with ties to CCP-linked think tank Humpty Dumpty Institute touts partnership with Beijing think tank that employs 12+ members of CCP & People’s Liberation Army Bacon is an advisor to HDI When HDI’s ties to CCP were… https://t.co/BwcF2ONKJK pic.twitter.com/DVcYheUPOM — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

Bacon is only one of the eight holdouts: Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

Please continue pressuring these RINOs. Call them now!

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Phone: 202-225-4155

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-4211

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-2778

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)

Phone: 202-225-5565

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-2501

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)

Phone: 202-225-5531

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)

Phone: 202-225-4301

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Phone: 202-225-4676

Congress – 202-224-3121