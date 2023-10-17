Republicans Pounce After Kamala Harris Calls for “Assault Weapons” Ban of “Weapons of War” After Unarmed Israelis Massacred by Hamas

A little over a week after Hamas massacred over 1,400 unarmed Israeli civilians (also police and soldiers), Kamala Harris posted a call for an “assault weapons” ban, saying, “Weapons of war have no place on the streets of a civil society. We need an assault weapons ban. Congress, send it to @JoeBiden’s desk.”



Republicans pounced on Harris’ call for an “assault weapons” ban.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), “After the world watched Hamas slaughter innocent, unarmed Israelis and Americans, the Biden Administration is still pushing its radical anti-Second Amendment agenda. Unconscionable.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “America needs a ban on communist politicians like you. Shame on you for trying to destroy Americans’ right to defend ourselves while your policies have caused skyrocketing crime and our country to be invaded by criminals, gangs, and terrorists.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), “Pound sand. #SecureTheBorder”

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), “Maybe you missed some news? Not a chance. #2A”

Florida State Rep. Randy Fine (R-33, Brevard), “Tell that to the Israelis who live next to Gaza, you brain-dead imbecile.”

On Sunday, Harris posted a video accusing “feckless”people” in Congress of pushing a “false choice” on gun control laws.

