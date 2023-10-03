Republican Lawmaker Ann Wagner Cries After McCarthy Ousted as Speaker

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

According to Politico, a group of Republicans were huddled and praying on the House floor after McCarthy was ousted as Speaker.

Republican Rep. Ann Wagner was reportedly crying after McCarthy was ousted.

McCarthy ignored reporters as he walked back to his office.

“Congressman, will you resign? Will you resign? A reporter asked McCarthy as he quietly walked to his office.

Gaetz spoke with reporters after he successfully ousted McCarthy from speakership.

Gaetz said Rep. Scalise would make a great House Speaker.

