Report: Oprah Pitched a White House Run with Mitt Romney to Stop President Trump

In September Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he will not seek reelection, saying, “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

The 76-year-old Romney is in his first term as Senator, having been elected in 2018. He was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee (after a failed 2008 bid)–losing a winnable race against Barack Obama–and served one term as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. Romney said he will serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2025.

But we have likely not seen the last of Pierre Delecto.

Recently, a blurb was released from Mitt’s book where he says Oprah pitched a unity party – or Uni-Party – White House run with Mitt to stop President Trump.

Via Axios.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tells the author of a forthcoming book that Oprah Winfrey suggested he join her on a unity presidential ticket in 2020 to stop President Trump’s reelection. Driving the news: It’s the latest revelation in “Romney: A Reckoning” by McKay Coppins, out a week from Tuesday. Why it matters: The book is based on dozens of hours of interviews with Romney, along with access to his diaries and journals — rare access to the real-time communications of a sitting officeholder. Zoom in: Coppins writes that Romney told him Winfrey, a Democrat, made a pitch to run together “to save the country,” according to a source familiar with the manuscript. Romney tells Coppins he dismissed the idea, believing that such a campaign would inadvertently help Trump.

Reality check: A source familiar with Winfrey’s thinking said she was never serious about running — although some close to her thought she should.

Steve Bannon weighed in.