REPORT: Democrats Fear the Term ‘Bidenomics’ is Backfiring

Democrats are worried that Biden’s embrace of the term ‘Bidenomics’ may have been a mistake.

The problem is that no matter how many times Biden or his surrogates claim that the economy is doing great, the American people just aren’t feeling it in their own lives.

If the economy is seen as a negative, Democrats are concerned that it will be directly associated with Biden, which of course it will.

Axios reports:

Some Democrats fear Bidenomics branding is backfiring The Biden re-election campaign’s decision to brand the economy under the president’s name (Bidenomics) is looking like an early blunder that misread the public’s deep pessimism about how things are going on that front. Why it matters: Despite some encouraging economic trends — unemployment is low, inflation seems to be tamed — polling shows that Americans’ overall perception of the economy is sour. Driving the news: Some prominent Democrats are now openly criticizing the Biden campaign’s strategy, arguing that it appears to be in denial of Americans’ economic reality. – “We have to do a better job framing this not so much for one person — for the office of the presidency — but for the people,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) told Politico. – “I’ve never understood why you would brand an economy in your name when the economy hasn’t fully recovered yet,” Michael LaRosa, a former spokesman for Jill Biden, told the publication.

Here’s more from Politico:

Dems pressure White House to change economic message President Joe Biden placed a big bet that he could sell an improving economy under the banner of “Bidenomics.” Three months later, some allied Democrats fear he’s made a serious misstep. Several top Biden allies have privately raised concerns about the phrase to the White House, according to two people familiar with the backchanneling.

Democrats are right to be worried about this. You can’t lie to people about how much money they have.