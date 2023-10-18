Rep. Tom Cole Nominates Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House (VIDEO)

Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) took to the House floor to nominate Representative Jim Jordan for the position of Speaker of the House.

Two weeks ago, Cole defended former Speaker Kevin McCarthy against an effort to vacate the chair, warning that such a move would plunge Congress into chaos and the country into uncertainty. However, Cole believes that nominating Jordan can bring an end to this period of instability.

Cole praised Jordan as a man of “absolute personal integrity,” emphasizing that he has never had to question anything Jordan has told him.

He described Jordan as a direct man who is clear about his beliefs and intentions. “He doesn’t deceive. He doesn’t assemble. He simply tells you straight up, this is what I believe,” Cole said.

According to Cole, the role of Speaker requires a “spine of steel,” a quality he believes Jordan possesses in abundance. He argued that the next Speaker would need this kind of determination and character to navigate the challenges ahead effectively.

Cole, an appropriator, lauded Jordan’s focus on spending and his courage to address long-term fiscal challenges. Unlike any other Speaker, Jordan has had the audacity to talk about the real drivers of debt, such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Cole mentioned that Jordan wants to create a bipartisan debt commission to tackle these issues, a move he described as courageous.

Cole also highlighted Jordan’s efforts to address the border crisis, differentiating it from the broader issue of immigration. Citing Jeh Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security, Cole pointed out that by Johnson’s own definition, the U.S. is facing a crisis at the southern border. He emphasized that immigration reform cannot happen without first securing the border, an issue that Jordan has championed.

