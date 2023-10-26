Rep. Mike Johnson Wins Race for House Speaker – Then Takes Group of Constituents on Tour of US Capitol

On Tuesday night after the House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Johnson as their Speaker designate, he invited the mainstream media into their meeting room and then led the Republican members in prayer for the country.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) led the House Republican Caucus in prayer after he was elected as their candidate for US House Speaker.

Mike Johnson is a Godly man.

Then on Wednesday, after winning the vote to be the next US House Speaker, Mike Johnson took time out to escort a group of Louisiana constituents on a tour of the US Capitol.

What a class act!

