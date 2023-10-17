Rep. Brad Sherman Calls for George W. Bush to Be Speaker of the House (VIDEO)

Democratic Representative of California Brad Sherman recently entertained the idea of having former president George W. Bush as the next House Speaker.

While speaking with Forbes Newsroom, Rep. Sherman stated “I could see president George W. Bush serving as the speaker of the House.

He continued “Obviously, I’m not a real fan of how the Iraq War went, but I would think that any reasonable Republican would be somebody that Democrats could work with.”

The lawmaker from California concluded his bizarre take by saying Rep. Jim Jordan could be “among one of the worst Speakers that we could have.”

Per Forbes:

On Forbes Newsroom, California Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman floated the idea of former President George W. Bush becoming the next Speaker of the House. “He could come back,” Sherman said. “Obviously, I’m not a real fan of how the Iraq War went, but I would think that any reasonable Republican would be somebody that Democrats could work with — if it was part of a system where you didn’t have five of the most extreme Republicans blocking important legislation and saying, ‘If you bring that to the floor for a vote, we’ll knock you out of your Speakership.’” Sherman said that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the GOP conference’s choice, would be “among one of the worst Speakers that we could have,” though Jordan would be politically useful for Democrats due to being a “disaster.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Rep. Jim Jordan looks to have clinched the needed votes to be the next House Speaker after he received a much needed vote from McCarthy backer Rep. Mike Rogers.

